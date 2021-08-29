National Sports Day: Sachin Tendulkar Encourages People To Make Sports 'life Habit'

On National Sports Day 2021, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to encourage everyone to make sports a habit of their life even in the most difficult situations. Tendulkar uploaded a video of himself playing cricket with specially-abled children, emphasizing the benefits of playing sports.

Every year on August 29, India commemorates National Sports Day to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. He was a member of the Indian hockey team that won gold in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics.

To commemorate this day, the Indian cricket legend shared a video explaining the importance of sports in one’s life and urged everyone to make playing a habit. He was also seen playing with specially-abled children and went on to explain how these kids loved playing the game despite their struggles.

Tendulkar said in the video that he has experienced the joy that sports bring to one’s life and the value it adds.

“Sports doesn’t seem like a matter of life and death but I have seen the joy sports can bring. This National Sports Day, play a sport, any sport, play a sport with kids around you because sports might teach us many things but above all, it makes us soul very happy,”

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates table tennis player Bhavina Patel on winning a silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Sachin Tendulkar lauded Indian table tennis player Bhavina Patel after she secured a silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics 2021. With this medal, India opened their medal account in the Paralympics. Bhavina became the second Indian woman and first Indian table tennis player to secure a medal in the Paralympics.

The Indian cricket stalwart congratulated her for bringing glory to the nation on the occasion of National Sports Day.

“What a wonderful news for all of 🇮🇳 on #NationalSportsDay. Congratulations on the silver medal @BhavinaPatel6. This is a historic achievement! Every medal we win will inspire millions into the sport, & sow the seeds for more medals in future. Good start for us at #Paralympics” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

