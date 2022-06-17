The Netherlands cricket team is up against England in a three-match ODI series at their home, commencing on June 17, Friday. The 1st ODI will mark England’s first-ever men’s ODI series in the Netherlands, as the match begins at 2:30 PM IST from the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Meanwhile, the world champions England head into the match after playing their last ODI match over 11 months ago.

In their last 50-over ODI assignment, the Eoin Morgan-led English side white-washed Pakistan by 3-0 in July, last year. On the other hand, the home side heads into the game after suffering a 3-0 series loss against West Indies, earlier this month. Having said that, reigning world champions England have won all of their last five matches, while the Netherlands has returned with 5-straight defeats in their last five games.

NED vs ENG 1st ODI: Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Ryan Klein, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Vivian Kingma

NED vs ENG 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands Predicted Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt

England Predicted Playing XI: Sam Curran, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c)

Netherlands vs England, 1st ODI: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amstelveen stadium is known for its straight boundaries and longer hits square. England skipper Eoin Morgan said to the reporters that the pitch and outfield are rock hard. With the scorching weather, the game can be expected to be a high-scoring one.

Netherlands vs England, 1st ODI: Fantasy Tips

Logan van Beek is a must-have player for cricket fans in their fantasy teams, as the allrounder has smashed 178 runs and 11 wickets in 18 ODI in his ODI career.

Jos Buttler was in prime form for CSK in the IPL 2022 and has scored 3872 runs in 148 ODI games so far.

Sam Curran has scored 141 runs and 12 wickets in 11 ODI games in his career.

Jason Roy has scored 36558 runs in 98 ODI games so far in his career.

(Image: @englandcricket/@kncbcricket/Instagram)