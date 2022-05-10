Nepal Cricketer Breaks Out 'Pushpa Pose', ICC Calls It Most Popular Celebration; Watch

Nepalese cricketer Sita Rana Magar is finding herself in the headlines for her celebrations after taking a wicket in the ongoing Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament at Dubai.

The Nepal all-rounder enacted the ‘Pushpa’ style celebration after the wicket and joined the list of cricketers like Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, and Obed McCoy celebrated in a similar way during the Indian Premier League 2022. Meanwhile, during the match between Tornadoes Women and Sapphires Women on May 5, Sita was seen moving her hand over the chin while mimicking Allu Arjun from popular movie ‘Pushpa: The rise’.

Watch the viral video of Sita Rana Magar's celebration

Meanwhile, the video of the viral celebrations was posted on social media by ICC, with the caption, “It’s gone so far on social media. Nepal’s Sita Rana Magar with the most popular celebration currently.”

A look at Sita Rana Magar's career

Sita Rana Magar is a 30-year-old cricketer who has played a total of 21 Women’s T20Is for the Nepal women's cricket team. In the process, she has picked 21 wickets and amassed 432 runs, with a highest knock of 82 runs. In the inaugural edition of the Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament in Dubai, Sita is representing the Tornadoes Women team, which is being led by West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor.

More about the Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament

Meanwhile, the Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament is a six-team tournament, which began on May 5 and will continue until May 16. Alongside the Tornadoes Women and the Sapphires Women team, the tournament features Falcons Women, Barmy Army Women, Spirit Women, and the Warriors Women teams.

The FairBreak Invitational also features big names like England captain Heather Knight, West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor and Pakistan's Sana Mir.

Who are the top performers of the Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament?

As of Tuesday, Sri Lankan cricketer Chamari Athapaththu is the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far, as she has scored a total of 191 runs in three games for Falcons Women. England bowler Sophie Ecclestone is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 7 wickets in 4 matches for the Spirit Women. Meanwhile, Spirit Women played their fourth game on Tuesday and picked up a 67-run win against Warriors Women.

