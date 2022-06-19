Netherlands Vs England 2nd ODI: NED Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

The Netherlands and England are all set to play the second game of the three-match One-Day International series on June 19. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday at VRA Ground in Amstelveen. The match will begin at 2:30 p.m. IST. The first ODI saw England beat the Netherlands by a massive margin of 232 runs courtesy of a record-shattering inning of 498 runs by the visitors. The Netherlands will look to bounce back in the second ODI in order to remain alive in the three-match contest.

Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI: Fantasy tips

Jos Buttler is one of the players to keep an eye on as he scored an unbeaten 162 runs in the first ODI on Friday. Buttler is currently in great form and will be a great choice as captain in fantasy teams.

Liam Livingstone is another player who could be an asset to a fantasy team as he scored an unbeaten 66 off just 22 balls in the first ODI. Dawid Malan and Phil Salt also scored centuries in the first match of the series.

Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt

Batters: Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone (vc), Max O'Dowd

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Logan van Beek, Sam Curran

Bowlers: David Willey, Shane Snater, Philippe Boissevain

Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt (vc)

Batters: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan (c) , Liam Livingstone, Max O'Dowd

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Shane Snater, Philippe Boissevain

Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI: Predicted XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Pieter Seelaar (captain), Logan van Beek, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI: Full squads

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shane Snater.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Luke Wood.

Image: ecb.co.uk