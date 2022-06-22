England and Netherland are set to face each other in the third match of the three-match ODI series with England already 2-0 ahead after winning the first two matches. The Netherlands vs England 3rd ODI match is set to be played at VRA Ground in Amstelveen on Wednesday, June 22. Here's complete details on how to watch Netherlands vs England live streaming.

Netherlands vs England watch online: Where to catch Netherlands vs England live streaming

For Cricket fans in India, the Netherlands vs England live streaming will be available on Fan Code. However, the match will not be telecasted in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

How to watch NED vs ENG 3rd ODI in the UK?

The Netherlands vs England, 3rd ODI will be telecasted on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom at 9:50 AM.

How to watch NED vs ENG 3rd ODI in the US?

For cricket fans in the United states the Netherlands vs England 3rd ODI match will be telecasted on Willow TV at 5:00 AM.

Netherlands vs England preview

The Netherlands will be playing for pride as they look to avoid whitewash against England. The dutch will be boosted by the return of two of their county-based seamers, Paul van Meekeren and Fred Klaassen. With Pieter Seelaar, announcing his retirement due to a back injury, the dutch will be drafting some new players in the Playing Xi. England on either hand is unlikely to make major changes.

Speaking of the previous contest between both the teams, England came out victorious by 6 wickets and 29 balls to spare. The Netherlands batted first and posted 235 runs on board in 41 overs. The important contributions came from Scott Edwards and Bas de Leede who scored 78 and 34 runs respectively. Teja Nidamanuru chipped in with 28 runs.

For England, Adil Rashid and David Willey picked up 2 wickets each, while Brydon Carse and Liam Livingstone picked up 1 wicket apiece. England managed to chase down the score with almost five overs to spare. OpenersJason Roy and Phil Salt emerging as the top scorers for the team with 73 runs and 77 runs respectively. Dawid Malan and Moeen ALi remained unbeaten on 36 runs and 42 runs respectively. For Netherlands Aryan Dutt was s the pick of the bowlers with 2 wickets. Tim Pringle and Tom Cooper picked up 1 wicket apiece. A victory for England over the Netherlands will take them to the top of the World Cup Super League standings, ahead of Bangladesh.