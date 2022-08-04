Netherlands Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NED Vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE

New Zealand and the Netherlands are all set to square off against one another in a two-match T20I series, starting August 4. The first T20I is scheduled to be played on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. IST. The match will be played at the Sportpark Westvliet Stadium in The Hague. The Kiwis will enter the game on the back of three T20I wins against Scotland. They handed Scotland a clean sweep in their recently-held three-match series.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are yet to play a T20I match in 2022. This will be their first T20I series this year. The Men in Orange recently played an ODI series against England, which they lost 3-0. Netherlands lost the 1st ODI against England by 232 runs. They lost the 2nd ODI by 6 wickets and went on to forfeit the series 3-0 by losing the 3rd ODI by 8 wickets.

Netherlands vs New Zealand: Full schedule

Date Match Venue Time August 4 Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague 8:30 PM August 5 Netherlands vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague 8:30 PM

Netherlands vs New Zealand: Live broadcast & streaming details

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India will carry the live broadcast of the first T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand. live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Predicted XIs

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Netherlands vs New Zealand: Full squads

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (C), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

