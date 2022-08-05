Netherlands Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NED Vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE

The Netherlands are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in the second T20I of their two-match series on Friday. The Kiwis are currently 1-0 ahead in the series courtesy of their win in the first T20I on Thursday. New Zealand won the first match by 16 runs. Mitchell Santner will lead the Kiwis in the second T20I, while the Netherlands will be captained by Scott Edwards. New Zealand will play the game without the presence of some of its key players like Kane Williamson and Trent Boult.

Where is the Netherlands vs New Zealand 2nd T20I taking place?

The match will be played at Sportpark Westvliet Stadium in The Hague, Netherlands.

When to watch the second T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand?

The second T20I between the Netherlands and New Zealand is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. IST.

Netherlands vs New Zealand: Live broadcast & streaming details

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India will carry the live broadcast of the first T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand. The live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website, which can be accessed by users after paying a minimum subscription fee of Rs. 99.

In New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ will carry the live broadcast of the second T20I between the Kiwis and the Dutch. Sky Sports will also broadcast the second game in the United Kingdom.

Netherlands vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Predicted XIs

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Netherlands vs New Zealand: Full squads

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (C), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Image: Twitter/@Blackcaps/AP