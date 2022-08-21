Netherlands Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: NED Vs PAK 3rd ODI Dream11 Team, Playing XI & More

Quick links:
Image: @KNCBcricket
The Netherlands are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in the third One-Day International of their three-match series on Sunday. The match will take place at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. IST. Pakistan have already won the series courtesy of their wins in the first two matches. The Netherlands will be eager to win the third ODI to take a consolation victory.
The live telecast of the third ODI between the Netherlands and Pakistan will not be available on any TV channel in India. However, the live streaming of the match will be carried in India by the FanCode app and website. Pakistani fans can watch the game on PTV Sports, which will also present live streaming in the country. Fans in the Netherlands can watch the match on Viaplay.
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Scott Edwards
Batters: Babar Azam (c), Tom Cooper, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman
All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Logan van Beek
Bowlers: Viv Kingma, Harris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Scott Edwards
Batters: Babar Azam, Tom Cooper (vc), Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah
All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Viv Kingma, Mohammad Wasim, Tim Pringle
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Harris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Shariz Ahmad, Viv Kingma.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Max O`Dowd, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh
