Netherlands Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: NED Vs PAK 3rd ODI Dream11 Team, Playing XI & More

The Netherlands are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in the third One-Day International of their three-match series on Sunday. The match will take place at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. IST. Pakistan have already won the series courtesy of their wins in the first two matches. The Netherlands will be eager to win the third ODI to take a consolation victory.

Netherlands vs Pakistan: Live telecast & streaming details

The live telecast of the third ODI between the Netherlands and Pakistan will not be available on any TV channel in India. However, the live streaming of the match will be carried in India by the FanCode app and website. Pakistani fans can watch the game on PTV Sports, which will also present live streaming in the country. Fans in the Netherlands can watch the match on Viaplay.

Netherlands vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Scott Edwards

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Tom Cooper, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Viv Kingma, Harris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Scott Edwards

Batters: Babar Azam, Tom Cooper (vc), Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Viv Kingma, Mohammad Wasim, Tim Pringle

Netherlands vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Harris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Shariz Ahmad, Viv Kingma.

Netherlands vs Pakistan: Full squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Max O`Dowd, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

Image: @KNCBcricket