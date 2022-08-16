Pakistan cricket team will clash with the Netherlands in the first One Day International of a three-match series. Pakistan is hoping to build momentum ahead of the Asia Cup that begins on 27th August in UAE. Meanwhile, the Netherlands are playing back-to-back series against quality opposition after taking on England and New Zealand earlier. Ahead of the Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the match taking place in Rotterdam.

Where will the Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI be played?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

What time will Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI begin?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI will begin at 2:30 pm IST on Tuesday, August 16.

How to watch Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India is carrying the live broadcast of the ODI series between the Netherlands and Pakistan cricket match. However, the live streaming of the series is available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

PTV Sports will present the live telecast and live streaming of Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI. In Netherlands, fans can watch the Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI on Viaplay. at 11:00 am.

Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Harris, Shadab Khan, Harris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeran.

Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Full squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Max O`Dowd, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh