Netherlands Vs Scotland 1st ODI Live Stream Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Netherlands will take on Scotland in the 1st ODI match of Scotland's tour of the Netherlands 2021. The match is set to begin at 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium, Rotterdam, the Netherlands on May 19, 2021. Here are the Netherlands vs Scotland live streaming details, how to watch the Netherlands vs Scotland 2021 series live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Netherlands vs Scotland 1st ODI: Match preview

A two-match ODI series between the Netherlands and Scotland gets underway on May 19, 2021, at Rotterdam. The last time both teams played an official one-day series was all the way back in 2011, when Scotland won both games. The hosts will come into this series having reached the final of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20 series earlier this year and will want to use this experience as they take on Ireland in June. Meanwhile, Scotland have not seen much action lately and will be pumped to finally get back on the field as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup, 2021.

Netherlands vs Scotland 2021 squads

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar, Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey.

Scotland: Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt.

Netherlands vs Scotland live streaming and Netherlands vs Scotland live scores details

The Netherlands vs Scotland 1st ODI match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the match live in India can do so on the Netherlands Cricket YouTube channel. The Netherlands vs Scotland live scores will be available on the website and social media pages of both participating teams.

Netherlands vs Scotland pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium is expected to remain a batting-friendly one through this series, with an average first innings score of around 250-260. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts intermittent rainfall at various points during the day, meaning that the match may be shortened considerably. The temperature is expected to be around 13°C, with 83% humidity and 99% cloud cover - which should help the pacers when they come into play.

Netherlands vs Scotland prediction

According to our Netherlands vs Scotland Dream11 prediction, Scotland will win this match.

Note: The Netherlands vs Scotland prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

