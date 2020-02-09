Netizens Hail 'snakecharmer' Ravi Bishnoi As The Leggie Leads India's Fightback In Final

As India take on Bangladesh in the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday with India being the favourites to retain the cup of glory, Bangladesh almost gave the Champions a run for their money. The Tigers, who made their finale debut in this season, bowled tight line and length to restrict the Indians for a formidable total first and then got off to a brilliant start with the bat as well.

Ravi Bishnoi - The Man of the Moment

Chasing a total of 178, Bangladesh openers seemed determined in the chase to get their hands on the prestigious cup. Until the ninth over of the second innings, Bangladesh were 44 without the loss of a wicket. However, the 'snakecharmer' Ravi Bishnoi changed the game completely as skipper Priyam Garg handed him the ball. On the second ball of his first over, Bishnoi was smacked over mid-wicket for a maximum and India seemed to have no answers for gritted Bangladeshi batsmen. However, Bishnoi struck two deliveries later, giving India its first breakthrough in the match with Tanzid Hasan's wicket.

The leg-spinner who is also the leading wicket-taker in the tournament then went on to rattle the Bangladeshi batting lineup with his googlies. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was Bishnoi's next victim in line. Later on, he trapped Hridoy before the wicket and then finally got Hossain out early, sending him back after scoring just a run. Netizens were all praises for the youngster's brilliant performance in the final. Here are a few of the reactions:

#U19CWCFinal #INDvBAN

Ravi bishnoi beginning from six on his 2 delivery to 5 overs 12-4 💥💥🙏👌 — Rahul (@rahultatichetla) February 9, 2020

Ravi Bishnoi creating a ruckus for the Bangladeshi batsmen with his Wrong un at the U-19 ICC World Cup 2020. #ICCU19WorldCup — Rohit Raut (@rohit_rraut) February 9, 2020

Ravi Bishnoi the man giving hopes to our team...he is on fire 😍 #INDvBAN — Harshad Anil Bhatkar (@HarshadBhatkar) February 9, 2020

Jurel effects lightning fast stumping

In the 17th over, Bishnoi flighted his delivery outside off, which ricocheted off Shahadat Hossain's pads. Jurel was quick enough to collect the ball with his left hand and rattle the stumps before Hossain got back in. Jurel's terrific hands behind the stumps forced Hossain to depart after scoring just a run.