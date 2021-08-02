Last Updated:

Netizens Slam Pakistan’s Sham ‘PoK League’, Extend Support To Monty Panesar's Withdrawal

Social media also called out Pakistan for attempting to organize a cricket league on Indian soil and expressed their support to BCCI for taking a firm stand.

Monty Panesar

Image: Monty Panesar/Instagram, Twitter


After England's former spinner Monty Panesar announced that he was withdrawing his name from Pakistan's 'Kashmir Premier League' in PoK on Sunday, netizens extended support to the player for taking the right call. Social media users also called out Pakistan for attempting to organize a cricket league on Indian soil and expressed their support to the BCCI for taking a firm stand on the matter.

Earlier today while speaking to Republic TV, Monty Panesar opened up on his decision to quit the PoK league and how he did not want to shut the door to work in India in the future.

"The reason I decided to not participate in this league was that I was clearly advised by the ECB and BCCI that if I do play, the consequences could be that I may be denied a visa in the future and may be denied any cricket opportunity in India. I have just started my media-sports career and India is one of the places I want to work. I couldn't afford to shut that door and opportunity. The negative outweigh the pros. I would have lost a huge opportunity in India," he said. 

Netizens React

'Kashmir Premier League' sham

Pakistan's sham 'Kashmir Premier League', the first edition of which will be played between five teams representing cities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and one team representing "overseas" Kashmiris, was announced in December 2020. Shahid Afridi has been named the captain of Rawalakot Hawks, confirming the league's geopolitical mischief quotient. The other teams in the franchise tournament will be represented by international Pakistani cricketers such as Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Hafeez, and Fakhar Zaman. All matches in the competition are scheduled to be played between August 6 and August 16 in Muzaffarabad Stadium in PoK, while other former international players like Tillakaratne Dilshan and Monty Panesar have also been roped in. However, Panesar has now withdrawn his name from the league. 

