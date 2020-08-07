Last Updated:

Sarfaraz Ahmed Surprisingly Trolled By Some Netizens For Waterboy Act During Eng-Pak Test

The picture of Sarfaraz Ahmed carrying drinks and shoes went viral in no time as it garnered a lot of mixed reactions from netizens on Twitter.

Jatin Malu
Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan are currently playing England in the opening Test of the three-match Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed didn't make it to the playing XI as wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was chosen over him. However, Sarfaraz Ahmed was spotted on the field during Day 2 of the first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Netizens have mixed reactions over Sarfaraz Ahmed acting as waterboy

Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen carrying drinks and shoes for his teammates. It certainly came as a surprise to see Sarfaraz Ahmed carrying drinks on the field despite the presence of several youngsters. The decision to make Sarfaraz Ahmed the team's 12th man or waterboy for the team didn't go down well with some fans. 

Several fans took to social media and expressed their displeasure over the Pakistan management's gesture. Fans pointed out that it was disrespectful of the team management to make Sarfaraz Ahmed waterboy for the team when the same could have been done by a younger player.

However, on the other hand, there was also a section of fans who didn't see it as a big deal. Some fans even cited the examples of some of the legendary cricketers like Sir Don Bradman, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni who have been spotted carrying the drinks in the past. The picture of Sarfaraz Ahmed carrying drinks and shoes went viral in no time as it garnered a lot of mixed reactions. Let's take a look at a how netizens stood divided on the matter.

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the Eng vs Pak live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST. 

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ SHEIKHYAWAR0

