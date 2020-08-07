Sarfaraz Ahmed Surprisingly Trolled By Some Netizens For Waterboy Act During Eng-Pak Test

Pakistan are currently playing England in the opening Test of the three-match Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed didn't make it to the playing XI as wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was chosen over him. However, Sarfaraz Ahmed was spotted on the field during Day 2 of the first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test.

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan 2020: Misbah-ul-Haq predicts upcoming tour to be 'groundbreaking' for Babar Azam & other youngsters

England vs Pakistan 2020: Netizens have mixed reactions over Sarfaraz Ahmed acting as waterboy

Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen carrying drinks and shoes for his teammates. It certainly came as a surprise to see Sarfaraz Ahmed carrying drinks on the field despite the presence of several youngsters. The decision to make Sarfaraz Ahmed the team's 12th man or waterboy for the team didn't go down well with some fans.

Several fans took to social media and expressed their displeasure over the Pakistan management's gesture. Fans pointed out that it was disrespectful of the team management to make Sarfaraz Ahmed waterboy for the team when the same could have been done by a younger player.

However, on the other hand, there was also a section of fans who didn't see it as a big deal. Some fans even cited the examples of some of the legendary cricketers like Sir Don Bradman, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni who have been spotted carrying the drinks in the past. The picture of Sarfaraz Ahmed carrying drinks and shoes went viral in no time as it garnered a lot of mixed reactions. Let's take a look at a how netizens stood divided on the matter.

ALSO READ | Shan Masood 150: Harsha Bhogle & Aakash Chopra laud Shan Masood for his brave knock against England

This post is specially for media workers and Peoples who talking about Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water boy now see lot of cricket greats Ricky ponthing,Virat Kohli,Ms Dhoni and top umpire serving water for players so it doesn't meant your value is less it's all about sportsmanship. pic.twitter.com/kIGmeIqdKG — Mohammad Jawad Abbas (@Mjaw09) August 7, 2020

most Karachiites don't have an issue with Sarfaraz being water boy. Its just the Karachi sports journalists + ex-cricketers + a few racists who are creating controversies — Naveed Nadeem (@naveednadeem91) August 7, 2020

For those people who are criticizing on @TheRealPCBMedia to appoint Sarfaraz Ahmad today as helper of team, this picture shows to become water boy for your mates is not cheap work it's service, and after watch this i think critisizers need to shut their mouth, #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/RoxihD4GTd — Ali Azan (@AliAzan144) August 7, 2020

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Vaughan trolled by Indian fans online for pro-Pak tweet

Ma’am with due respect app fikar nah karein Pakistani sport journalist kuch na kuch zaroor nikal lein gai #Sarfaraz water boy 😭😢 — Cricketeer (@Naqi_786) August 7, 2020

Why I hate cricket! Like no respect for their legends! Sarfaraz Ahmed as a water boy! At least football shows some respect to legends! — Loyalty Matters (@3_toobaa) August 6, 2020

Sarfaraz Ahmed is our former and debatably the most successful captain in recent times. He is an asset who has given us more than any other Pakistani captain. Using him as a water boy is his insult. Any other young player should have done this instead of Sarfaraz.#PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/PLalAVri2j — محمد یاور (@sheikhyawar0) August 6, 2020

no shame in what he did today,AB deviliers was not in form & was taken out of playing squad & was water boy of the day,It made him even better player later,if Sarfaraz proves later,that wil b rite time to applaud him,at this moment he shud b thankfull tt he is even in the team — sailor (@aliashraf80) August 6, 2020

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the Eng vs Pak live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | Shan Masood 150: Ramiz Raja trolled by Pakistan fans for calling Shan Masood 'ugly duckling'

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ SHEIKHYAWAR0