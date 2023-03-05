Netizens Troll RCB After Gujarat Giants Register Low Score In First-ever WPL Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore is being trolled brutally on social media after the Gujarat Giants were bowled out for a paltry 64 against Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led the way with a scintillating 30-ball 65 as Mumbai Indians scored an imposing 207 for five in the opener. In reply, Gujarat could only manage to put up 64 as they couldn't stand up to the challenge of Mumbai bowlers.

Netizens troll RCB after Gujarat Giants register a low score in WPL opening match

Royal Challengers Bangalore hasn't managed to grab an IPL trophy so far. But they often attract severe trolling due to their on-field antics. Back in 2017, in an IPL clash Kolkata Knight Riders had posted a competitive total of 131 and the Virat Kohli-led side was expected to chase the total. But Nathan CoulteriNile, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme wreak havoc as RCB was bowled out within a mere 49 runs. This is the lowest score registered ever in the IPL till now and netizens have started comparing the incident with today's WPL match.

MI women team has already bigger legacy than RCB. pic.twitter.com/qP1wrbvB7Y — Nisha  (@NishaRo45) March 4, 2023

Record 49 is still with RCB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/potXjw8WKU — Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ  (@OverMidWicket) March 4, 2023

Gujarat crossed the score of 49.

Meanwhile RCB fans : pic.twitter.com/ksp9VOksDT — Factos (@I_say_factos) March 4, 2023

I'm convinced that on one can ever break Rcb's 49 all out in IPL. Be it men it women. 👍🏻 — Y (@itsYashswiniR) March 4, 2023

Gujarat Giants crosses 49

RCB fans :- pic.twitter.com/r6SgIis1GB — Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 (@vaibhav_hatwal) March 4, 2023