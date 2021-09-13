New PCB Boss Ramiz Raja Laments India-Pakistan Cricket Stalling; Unable To Say 'terrorism'

Ramiz Raja, the newly-elected chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has stated that a bilateral series between India and Pakistan is improbable at this time and that his only focus will be on developing domestic and local cricket. Ramiz Raja, who hads been on the receiving end of India's wins over Pakistan at World Cups, discussed the possibilities of reviving cricket between India and Pakistan after his election as the PCB's new chairman. The former captain stated that a bilateral series against India is "impossible" claiming the sporting model between the two countries has been spoiled by politics, and not mentioning terrorism. He stated that there is now a status quo and that his administration is not in a rush to address the issue because they have other priorities in the domestic circuit.

India vs Pakistan bilateral series

Since 2012, when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-overs series, the two countries have not played a bilateral series. The last time India and Pakistan played a Test series was in 2007. After Pakistan's hand in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, bilateral sporting ties between the two countries were severed. In ICC multi-nation competitions, however, India and Pakistan frequently face-off, and the last time they did so was during the 2019 World Cup in England, which the Men in Green lost handily. Another stage where fans may appreciate the rivalry between the two cricketing giants is in the Asia Cup.

India vs Pakistan in upcoming T20 WC

The next time India and Pakistan play together will be at the 2019 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The ICC has placed both countries in the same group, and they will play their first match against each other on October 24. When asked about the same, Ramiz called the planned encounter a "show stopper" and that he's told his players to turn the tables this time when they meet India in the World Cup. So far, Pakistan has failed to defeat India in a World Cup match.

The 59-year-old former Pakistan skipper took over as the new PCB chairman on Monday after being elected unopposed. After taking over as the new chief, Ramiz Raja said that he wants the Pakistan team to play fearless cricket. Ramiz said that he told the current players to not worry about their place in the squad. After Ramiz's takeover, the PCB announced new coaches for the Pakistan men's cricket team, appointing Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander to the posts.

Inputs: PTI, Image: AP/PTI

