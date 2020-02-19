New Zealand Cricket Coach Adam Miles Acquitted Despite Being Caught Drunk-driving 4 Times

The New Zealand U19s had a great ICC Under-19 World Cup where they finished at fourth place. While the young Black Caps played really well throughout the tournament, the assistant coach of the New Zealand team, Adam Miles did not have a great outing off the field after he got into trouble for drinking and driving last week. According to the Otago Daily Times, Adam Miles was drunk four times more than the prescribed amount.

According to the report, Adam Miles was going by car after drinking wine at the Craft Beer Festival at Forced Bar Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. He was then stopped by the police on Wharf Road. Miles claimed that he had drunk four pints (amount of alcohol) and that he only had to go home so that he could pick up his girlfriend from the airport the next day. His breath test gave a level of 918mcg, which was more than the legal limit is 250mcg.

Adam Miles' lawyer submits plea for his innocence

Miles' lawyer said at the Dunedin District Court that nothing went wrong after his client was drunk and if his client was punished, it would have an impact on his career. His lawyer said that that a black mark or criminal record against Adam Miles might limit his future sporting goals, restrict his ability to study and inhibit his bid for residency in the country. Miles is aged 30 and British by origin. After this, the judge decided not to send Miles to jail despite the police opposing the judgement. However, the judge rejected the plea, asking Miles to do a charity of $1500 and has been banned from driving for 6 months.

NZ vs Ind: Schedule for the 2-match Test series

After India had whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series, while the Kiwis returned the favour in the three ODIs that followed. Both the teams will now lock horns in 2-match Test series. The first Test match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on February 21 and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table.

