New Zealand Players Raise Concerns Over Upcoming Pakistan Tour Amid Afghanistan Crisis

New Zealand's momentous tour to Pakistan in September is becoming increasingly dubious in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of its neighbouring country, Afghanistan. New Zealand will leave for Bangladesh as scheduled next week, but it is unclear if they will proceed to Pakistan since certain players have expressed security concerns. A 15-man New Zealand squad, led by skipper Tom Latham and stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall, will depart Auckland on Monday night for five Twenty20 internationals, beginning on September 1 in Dhaka. The Black Caps will then play three ODIs and five T20Is in Rawalpindi and Lahore from September 17 to October 3, marking their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.

The astonishing incidents of recent days in Afghanistan have boosted the Pakistani Taliban, an allied militant group, and raised security worries in Pakistan, putting the Pakistan tour in jeopardy. Heath Mills, the Chief Executive of the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, told Stuff.co.nz that they have a rigorous procedure in place, headed by security personnel, to do a full check. While Mills expressed sympathy for the Afghan people, he also stated that players have raised concerns about the scenario in Pakistan.

"We’re very comfortable with the process we’ve got, but notwithstanding that, with events in Afghanistan in the last few days, it’s very sad what’s happening in that country and people are obviously asking questions of our security check processes. That includes players, which is completely understandable. We just need to assure them of the process, and follow it, and reach a determination," said Heath Mills.

Mills added that Mike Sandle, the team manager, and a security expert are now in Bangladesh to finalize security and Covid biosecurity procedures. Later, NZC's long-serving independent security expert Reg Dickason will travel to Pakistan to evaluate the situation in depth.

Mills stated that Dickason would do the regular security check that the NZCPA and NZC have agreed upon for the previous 12 years for every visiting nation. “That will take him four or five days and then he’ll report back, and recommend whether the tour goes ahead, or it doesn’t for whatever reason... if there are changes to whatever the plan might be and at any point, if he’s uncomfortable he would communicate that and the team would exit Pakistan,” added Heath Mills.

Mills then indicated that if any players wished to withdraw from the tour due to safety concerns, they may do so without fear of consequences from NZC.

