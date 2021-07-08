New Zealand Players Set To Take Nationwide Mace Tour To Celebrate ICC WTC Victory

After agonisingly missing out on the World Cup trophy twice, the New Zealand cricket team finally tasted success when they went onto lift the first-ever World Test Championship. The Kane Williamson led team finally had their hands on the major ICC trophy after beating India by 8 wickets in the WTC final at The Rose Bowl in Southampton last month. To celebrate the recent success New Zealand will carry their ICC World Test Championship Mace, on a week-long, nationwide tour of the country later this month.

ICC World Test Championship mace to travel across New Zealand

The plans have been made to start the WTC Mace tour in Whangarei on Monday, July 26 following which it will travel to Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill. The tour will provide an opportunity for the public to get photographed with the unique trophy and collect autographs and a team poster. The WTC Mace is the biggest achievement in the history of New Zealand cricket alongside the 2000 ICC Women's World Cup.

ICYMI | The first details have been confirmed for a trophy tour around New Zealand with the @ICC Test Mace later this month. #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS https://t.co/HoQ1WHHgMV — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 6, 2021

As per the report by the New Zealand cricket website, the players and support staff currently in MIQ will be released on Saturday. NZC chief executive David White said that it was essential for the players to spend time with family and friends before going for the week-long trophy tour. White further said “It’s quickly become apparent that Kiwis want an opportunity to be part of, and to share in this historic achievement. We’ve been inundated with requests to do something so that New Zealanders can join in with the team and share the moment. At first, we thought the time-out in managed isolation and the length of time since the win would dampen enthusiasm for a public celebration, but we have been persuaded to think again,”.

The nationwide tour will have only selected Kiwi players and support staff who will be assembling at each of the cities on the route, starting with a small group including Tim Southee at his home town of Whangarei. The tour will also involve players like Will Sommerville, Jeet Raval and Todd Astle all of whom were involved in the WTC campaign despite not being in England for the final. That trio will receive their winners' medals retrospectively.

Schedule for the ICC World Test Championship mace tour

26th July - Whangarei



27th July – Auckland (Eden Park)



28th July - Tauranga/Hamilton



29th July - New Plymouth/Palmerston North



30th July - Wellington



31st July - Christchurch



1st August – Dunedin (Forsyth Bar)



1st August – Invercargill (Stadium Southland)

Image: @ICC/ Twitter