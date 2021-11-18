New Zealand U-19 Withdraws From Under-19 World Cup 2022 Due To Extensive Quarantine Rules

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 is still a year away however the New Zealand U-19 team has already withdrawn themselves from next years edition. According to the report by ESPNCricinfo following the New Zealand U-19 team withdrawal from the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Scotland, was named as the 16th team to participate in the tournament having earlier missed qualification in the Europe qualifiers.

New Zealand U-19 withdraws from ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022

According to the report, the withdrawal of the New Zealand U-19 team from the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 is owing to extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home. The New Zealand U-19 cricket team was placed in Group D, which consists of other teams like West Indies, Australia, and Sri Lanka. However, following their withdrawal Scotland will take place in the group.

About Under-19 World Cup 2022

The Under-19 World Cup 2022 will be held in the West Indies between January 14 and February 5. The 14th edition of the 50-over tournament will feature16 teams divided into four groups. The matches will be played across 10 venues in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago. This is the first time that the U19 World Cup will be played in the Caribbean nation. The two semifinal matches of the tournament will be played on February 1st and 2nd respectively.

Bangladesh are the current defending champions, having beaten India in a low-scoring thriller in the final of the 2020 edition of the U19 World Cup. They will up against England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates in Group A. India, Ireland South Africa and Uganda make up Group B. And Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe are in Group C.

Under-19 World Cup 2022 groupings

Group A - Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B - India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C - Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D - Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

Under-19 World Cup 2022 venues

St Kitts and Nevis - Warner Park, Conaree, (Sandy Point - Warm-up match venue only)

Guyana - Guyana National Stadium, (Everest - Warm-up match venue only)

Trinidad and Tobago - Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Queens Park Oval, Diego Martin

Antigua and Barbuda - Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Coolidge Cricket Ground