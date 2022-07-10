New Zealand Vs Ireland Live Stream: How To Watch NZ Vs IRE 1st ODI LIVE In India, UK & US?

Ireland and New Zealand are all set to play the first ODI of their three-match series on Sunday. The match will take place at The Village ground in Malahide, Dublin. The match is scheduled to commence at 3:15 p.m. IST. The two sides will lock horns in a three-match T20I series after the conclusion of the 50-over contest.

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI: How to watch the match in India?

The bilateral series between Ireland and New Zealand will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. The live streaming of the first ODI will be available on the FanCode app. In India, the match is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. IST.

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI: How to watch the match in the UK?

BT Sports Network has acquired the rights to live broadcast the ODI series between Ireland and New Zealand in the United Kingdom. The live streaming of the match will be available on the BT Sport app. The match is slated to begin at 10:45 am in the UK.

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI: How to watch the match in the US?

The first ODI between Ireland and New Zealand will be live broadcast on Willow TV in the United States of America. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:45 am in the United States.

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Predicted XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain & wk), Martin Guptill, Will Young, Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Full squads

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Image: AP

