New Zealand will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Pakistan at the Hagley Oval on Tuesday. While New Zealand lost their first match to Pakistan, they managed to bounce back by defeating Bangladesh in their next match. It will be delight for the cricket fans as two of the best T20I sides in the world take on each other before the T20 World Cup. Let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the New Zealand vs Pakistan match.

What time will New Zealand vs Pakistan Tri-Series match begin?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan Tri-Series match will begin live at 7.30 am IST on Tuesday, October 11.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan Tri-Series match will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan match live in India?

Those who wish to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan vs Bangladesh Tri-Series match series live in India can tune into the Amazon Prime Videom which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will not be telecasted on any TV channel. Meanwhile, one can also check the live scores and updates of the match on the official social media handles of both teams.

Where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming online?

For those wishing to watch the match online, the Fan Code app will be streaming the game.

Where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan live in UK?

Sky Sports Network will be telecasting the New Zealand vs Pakistan Tri-Series match series live. One can also tune in to the Sky Sports app to watch the match. The game will begin live at 2:30 AM BST on Tuesday, October 11.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan in Pakistan?

Viewers in Pakistan can tune in to the PTV Sports Channel to watch their side take on New Zealand. ARY ZAP app and website will carry the live stream of the match.

New Zealand vs Pakistan squad

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi,

Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khurshid Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir