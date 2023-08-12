'Next time for sure': Virat Kohli makes a special promise to a young fan - WATCH

Virat Kohli is currently on a break from an otherwise hectic cricket season. The former India captain returned to India after the Test and ODI series against West Indies. In India, Kohli could be looking after his endeavors outside cricket, and in the process got the attention of paps. In what could be defined as a humble gesture, King Kohli is captured honoring the request of a fan.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli recently scored his 76th Test century in his 500th International match

Kohli is currently in India gearing up for Asia Cup 2023

Virat Kohli honors a request of a fan

Virat Kohli promises to take selfie with a fan

In a clip that is making rounds on the internet, Virat Kohli could be seen heading towards his car. Just when he was about to open the door of his commute, a young fan scurries his way to ask for a selfie. Although, Kohli (seemingly in a hurry) did not take the snap with the enthusiast but informed him about when he could take the still with him. Take a look at the footage.

So, heads up! all the fans, 23rd it is. Fans on social media are quite vocal about this act by Virat Kohli. Some are impressed, whereas some are taking a jibe stating that the time he has taken to say when the fan can come again, in the same he could have indeed taken the picture. But largely fans have been all praise for the humility Kohli has showcased.

When will Virat Kohli play for India again?

After concluding the West Indies tour, Virat Kohli will be a part of the squad in the Asia Cup 2023. The continental cup will begin on August 31, 2023, and the final will be played on September 17, 2023. Kohli as always is expected to be a key performer for Team India. The chase master will look to take India home on the scheduled occasions. In the process, he could even become the player with the most centuries in ODI cricket.

