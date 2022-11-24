Neymar Jr On Brink Of Breaking Pele's Imperious Record In Brazil's World Cup Opener

Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr is on the verge of breaking a major record that was held by the legendary Pele for more than five decades.

Neymar will look to break the record during Brazil's opening match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday. Neymar is just two goals away from becoming the joint-highest goal scorer for Brazil in international football. While Pele is the all-time leading goal scorer for Brazil with 77 goals in 92 appearances, Neymar's goal tally currently stands at 75 goals in 121 appearances.

Brazil is slated to play their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Serbia on Friday. The match is scheduled to take place at Lusail Stadium at 12:30 am IST. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in a Group E encounter at the Otkritie Arena in Moscow during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored the goals that handed Brazil the victory.

Brazil is the most successful team in FIFA World Cup history, having won five titles to their name. Neymar will lead Brazil as their flag bearer in this year's World Cup. He has been in outstanding form leading up to this World Cup. Neymar has tallied 12 assists and 15 goals for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season in 20 games across all competitions. He will hope to carry the same form in Qatar as well. This will be Neymar's third world cup campaign for Brazil.

Brazil’s full squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

FIFA World Cup 2022: Know the division of teams

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Image: AP