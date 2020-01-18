Bancroft Smacks Juicy Full-toss Straight Back Towards Bowler's Face; WATCH What He Did

Nic Maddinson took a screamer off his own bowling to dismiss Cameron Bancroft during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Maddinson's strikes from nowhere

This had happened in the 15th over of the Scorchers' run chase. On the final delivery, Maddinson had bowled a juicy full toss right on the line of middle stump as Bancroft look to cash in on it. However, after the batsman had advanced down the wicket and made a good contact between the ball and bat, the bowler showed a great presence of mind and took a good reflex catch even though he had kept his eyes off the ball.

''A juicy full toss. Could have hit it anywhere Cameron Bancroft, hit straight back at him. Great catch, of course, you know that. That should be into the crowd. Freakish catch, stuck in the hand up, went straight in the middle of the hand'', said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

How on earth did Nic Maddinson manage to catch that?!?! 😮😮😮 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/UvqJGrwId8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2020

Maddinson finished with figures of 3/24 in his four overs at an economy rate of 6.

Melbourne Stars go on top of the points table

Melbourne Stars posted a respectable total of 141/6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Opener Hilton Cartwright scored an unbeaten 56-ball 58. Nonetheless, most of the batsmen could not even reach double figures. Skipper Glenn Maxwell and Nick Larkin scored 25 & 24 respectively as the hosts managed to cross the 140-run mark.

In reply, despite chasing a manageable target, Perth lost wickets at regular intervals. Only Cameron Bancroft could score 32 and Kurtis Patterson contributed with 20 but it was not enough as the visitors fell short by 11 runs. By the virtue of this win, Melbourne Stars sealed the top spot in the points table with 10 wins from 11 matched and 20 points in their tally.

