Nicholas Pooran Covid-19 Donation, Net Worth And 2021 Salary From IPL, CPL And West Indies

Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran is renowned for his explosive hitting. In a short span of time, the southpaw has made a huge name for himself in the shortest format of the game by playing in various franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. Pooran has also gained immense popularity in India with his display of brutal batting and acrobatic fielding in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Besides entertaining fans with his stunning performances on the field, the player has also been doing his bit off the field for the welfare of society. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started wreaking havoc in the world last year, cricketers have come forward and donated in huge numbers. A number of foreign cricketing stars like Pat Cummins, AB de Villers among others have come forward with monetary as well as non-monetary to help India cope with the coronavirus pandemic. This has made fans wonder about the Nicholas Pooran Covid-19 donation for India.

What is Nicholas Pooran Covid-19 donation for India?

Recently, Nicholas Pooran pledged to donate a portion of his IPL 2021 salary to help India recover from the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The Caribbean star made the announcement through a video on Twitter where he said that he is praying for the people in India and hoped that country recovers from the crisis soon. Here's a look at Nicholas Pooran Covid-19 donation tweet.

Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation.#PrayForIndia pic.twitter.com/xAnXrwMVTu — nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) April 30, 2021

Nicholas Pooran IPL 2021 salary

Nicholas Pooran was bought by Mumbai Indians in 2018 for a price of INR 3 crore but he failed to play a single game for them that season. In 2019, Punjab acquired the services of Pooran at a price of INR 4.2 crore. Since then, the dynamic batsman has been pocketing the same amount annually.

The Nicholas Pooran IPL 2021 salary is also INR 4.2 crore. However, the batsman will receive less than half of his salary. With IPL 2021 suspended midway, Pooran was supposed to get half his salary but he has pledged to donate a portion of his income from IPL 2021 to India too.

Nicholas Pooran net worth

According to celebnetworth.net, the Nicholas Pooran net worth stands at $0.85 million (INR 6.25 crore). Pooran's net worth is formed by his earnings from being an international player for West Indies. He also earns handsomely from playing in T20 Leagues like the IPL and Caribbean Premier League among others.

Nicholas Pooran Guyana Amazon Warriors

Nicholas Pooran plays for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL. The Nicholas Pooran Guyana Amazon Warriors partnership was extended on Tuesday after the wicketkeeper-batsman was retained by the franchise for CPL 2021 at the CPL draft. The Nicholas Pooran CPL salary for 2020 was $91,000 (INR 66.87 lakh) and the cricketer is expected to rake in the same amount for CPL 2021 as well.

Nicholas Pooran WI contract

Last week, the West Indies Cricket Board had announced the international retainer contracts for the West Indies Men’s Team 2021-2022 season. According to the latest announcement, the Nicholas Pooran WI contract was continued by the board as he retained his place in WICB's White Ball Contracts. Some other players featuring in the category alongside Pooran are Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope etc.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirm the international retainer contracts for the West Indies Men’s Team 2021-2022 season.



Full Report⬇️https://t.co/IC0FkJxjqV — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 5, 2021

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM