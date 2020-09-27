Home
Nicholas Pooran Defies Gravity To Save A Maximum Vs Rajasthan; Tendulkar, Rhodes Stunned

Nicholas Pooran showcased acrobatic skills to deny Sanju Samson a crucial six during Punjab's Dream11 IPL 2020 league match against Rajasthan on Sunday

Written By Karthik Nair
IPL 2020

Nicholas Pooran showcased some brilliant athleticism on the field as he saved a big six during the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match between Rajasthan and Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. 

This happened in the 8th over of Rajasthan's mammoth run chase of 224 that was bowled by Murugan Ashwin. On the third delivery, spinner Murugan Ashwin bowled half-tracker and Sanju Samson clobbered it effortlessly. At one point, it appeared as if the ball would travel the distance. However, it was not to be as Pooran who was stationed at deep mid-wicket stretched forward to take a one-handed stunner with his left hand and when he learned that he would not be able to complete the catch as he was already heading towards the boundary rope, the West Indian player threw the ball back just in the nick of time before landing on the other side of the boundary. 

Watch the video right here:

Even the cricketing fraternity gave a standing ovation to Pooran for pulling out something extraordinary. 

Even Punjab's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes gave a standing ovation to Pooran after he managed to do the unthinkable.

Centurion Mayank Agarwal helps Punjab post a mammoth 223/2

Agarwal brought up his fifty off just 26 deliveries and at the same time, it was also the opening batsman's second half-century in this tournament. However, all it took him was 19 deliveries to score the next 50 runs as he reached the three-figure mark in just 45 balls. 

The Indian Test specialist added 183 runs for the opening wicket with captain KL Rahul who played a great second fiddle on this occasion. Unfortunately, Mayank could not be out in the middle till the end as he was caught by Sanju Samson at deep mid-wicket off Tom Banton in the 17th over. He walked back for an outstanding 50-ball 106 that included 10 boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 212.

Some big-hitting from the middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran towards the backend of the innings helped Punjab post a mammoth total of 223/2 from their 20 overs.

