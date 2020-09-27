Nicholas Pooran Defies Gravity To Save A Maximum Vs Rajasthan; Tendulkar, Rhodes Stunned

Nicholas Pooran showcased some brilliant athleticism on the field as he saved a big six during the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match between Rajasthan and Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This happened in the 8th over of Rajasthan's mammoth run chase of 224 that was bowled by Murugan Ashwin. On the third delivery, spinner Murugan Ashwin bowled half-tracker and Sanju Samson clobbered it effortlessly. At one point, it appeared as if the ball would travel the distance. However, it was not to be as Pooran who was stationed at deep mid-wicket stretched forward to take a one-handed stunner with his left hand and when he learned that he would not be able to complete the catch as he was already heading towards the boundary rope, the West Indian player threw the ball back just in the nick of time before landing on the other side of the boundary.

Watch the video right here:

Even the cricketing fraternity gave a standing ovation to Pooran for pulling out something extraordinary.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Even Punjab's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes gave a standing ovation to Pooran after he managed to do the unthinkable.

Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back....Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

That save from Pooran was unreal!



Just goes on to show the high standards this format has reached.

Brilliant!#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/aOKEkPcT8T — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 27, 2020

Gravity naamak cheez hi bhula di. Aisa kaise.

Defied Gravity, Pooran. What a save. pic.twitter.com/1HReADpmVh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020

Centurion Mayank Agarwal helps Punjab post a mammoth 223/2

Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden IPL century. Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden IPL century.

Agarwal brought up his fifty off just 26 deliveries and at the same time, it was also the opening batsman's second half-century in this tournament. However, all it took him was 19 deliveries to score the next 50 runs as he reached the three-figure mark in just 45 balls.

The Indian Test specialist added 183 runs for the opening wicket with captain KL Rahul who played a great second fiddle on this occasion. Unfortunately, Mayank could not be out in the middle till the end as he was caught by Sanju Samson at deep mid-wicket off Tom Banton in the 17th over. He walked back for an outstanding 50-ball 106 that included 10 boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 212.

Some big-hitting from the middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran towards the backend of the innings helped Punjab post a mammoth total of 223/2 from their 20 overs.