Nicholas Pooran's Swashbuckling 55-ball 137 Will Be Left Out Of Record Books, Here's Why

The Caribbean dasher and their former skipper Nicholas Pooran has set the MLC (Major League Cricket) on fire with his immaculate timing and shot-making capabilities. The left-handed swashbuckler brought out his best just in time and left the Seattle Orcas stunned in Dallas, Texas.

In the all-important finals of the MLC 2023, Pooran who is playing for MI New York tonked the Orcas bowlers for fun and ended up scoring an unbeaten 55-ball 137. Courtesy of Nicholas Pooran's heroics, MI New York lifted their first ever MLC title, and that too in the inaugural season. Interestingly, Pooran has given the IND vs WI ODI series a miss and has been leading MI New York in Kieron Pollard's absence.

3 things you need to know

MI New York played Seattle Orcas in the final of MLC 2023

Pooran's scintillating knock of 137 from 55 deliveries led MI New York to their first MLC title

Nicholas Pooran has been adjudged the player of the match

Pooran takes MLC 2023 by storm leaving the Orcas stunned

Interestingly, after Nicholas Pooran started leading the team, MI New York beat Washington Freedom in the eliminator, Texas Super Kings in the Challenger, and now Seattle Orcas in the final. The Orcas on the other hand too were quite impressive with the bat and had posted a decent 183 runs on the board for MI New York to chase. But before the Seattle Orcas could know, they were hit by the Nicholas Pooran storm that left them bereft of their first MLC title. As soon as Pooran came to bat, he showed no mercy and took no half-measures.

The left-handed batsman raced away to a 16-ball half-century in the powerplay itself but he was still not done. Pooran took just another 24 balls to race to his 40-ball century. The knock which is being considered to be of the highest order included 13 sixes and 10 fours and the opposition soon ran out of plan to contain him. But unfortunately for Nicholas Pooran and MI New York, this knock will not have any official status, not anytime soon.

Is Nicholas Pooran's scintillating knock to be left out of record books?

As special as it was while it was unfolding, Nicholas Pooran's 137 off 55 deliveries will always be counted as one of the most stellar knocks to be played in T20 cricket but it will never find itself in the record books. As per the ICC (International Cricket Council). the T20 Leagues that are hosted or at times organized by countries apart from full-member nations won't have a List-A T20 status and this means that titles, records, and number of matches for any of the players will never be taken into account.