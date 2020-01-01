NK Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

The 18th match of the ongoing Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20 will be played between Northern Knights and Wellington. The match is scheduled to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Their 20-overs fixture will be played on January 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM IST.

Introducing the latest addition to the ND squad - our 2019-20 Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ kit 🔥😍



Your first chance to see the kit is tonight, with the Knights ⚔️ playing the @CentralStags 🦌 live on @skysportnz #ndtogether #supersmashnz #cricketnation 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/zVrTsf4XwM — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

NK vs WEL Dream11 Prediction and Match preview

32 T20s will be played over the course of 37 days in different venues of New Zealand. Northern Knights are currently at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win, 1 no-result and 3 defeats from 5 matches. Meanwhile, Wellington are placed 2nd on the table after winning 4 out of their 5 matches. So Wellington start as favourites to win the match.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

NK vs WEL Squad details

NK Squad: Daniel Flynn, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Ish Sodhi, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Peter Bocock, Matthew Fisher, Jake Gibson.

WEL Squad: Hamish Bennett, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Malcolm Nofal, Devon Conway, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Michael Pollard, Jamie Gibson, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Fraser Colson, Peter Younghusband.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

NK vs WEL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Devon Conway

All-rounder – James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Anton Devcich

Batsmen – Michael Bracewell (Captain), Dean Brownlie (Vice-Captain), Michael Pollard, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi, Ollie Newton, Malcolm Nofal

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand