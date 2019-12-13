NMG Vs TST Dream11 MSL Eliminator Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Eliminator match of the ongoing Mzansi Super League 2019 will be played between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Tshwane Spartans. The match will be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Friday, December 13 and will start at 9:00 PM IST.

You heard it here fam 🔥🧡🏏🖤#BringTheGees to St George’s Park tomorrow at 17:30pm when the Giants take on the @SpartansMSLT20 in the Mzansi Super League playoff!



Chris Morris has spoken! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/YRyIXdkCQm — Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (@NMB_Giants) December 12, 2019

NMG vs TST match preview

The ongoing second edition of the Mzansi Super League began with a game between previous editions’ finalists Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars on November 8. Nelson Mandela Bay Giants finished second in the league stage with 6 wins out of their 10 matches. Meanwhile, Tshwane Spartans finished third on the table with 3 wins, 2 defeats and 5 no-results. The winner of the upcoming Eliminator match will face Paarl Rocks in the final on December 16.

NMG vs TST squads

NMG Squad: Ryan ten Doeschate, Heino Kuhn (wk), Jason Roy, Imran Tahir, JJ Smuts (c), Ben Dunk, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Matthew Breetzke (wk), Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku

TST Squad: AB de Villiers, Morne Morkel, Roelof van der Merwe, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, David Wiese, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Petrus van Biljon (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Waqar Salamkheil, Imran Manack, Donavon Ferreira

TEAM NEWS: David Wiese and Imran Manack are set to join the Spartans for the play-offs. #GiantsVSpartans



Find out more 👉 https://t.co/RrnqgP9zBD#ThisIsTshwane #MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/XqsqC6Oe2H — Tshwane Spartans (@SpartansMSLT20) December 10, 2019

NMG vs TST Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Heinrich Klaasen (Vice-Captain)

All-rounder – Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Morris

Batsmen – JJ Smuts (Captain), Ben Dunk, AB de Villiers, Petrus van Biljon, Ryan ten Doeschate

Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Junior Dala

Tshwane Spartans start as favourites to win the match.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

