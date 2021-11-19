'No More Kohli-AB De Villiers Duo In IPL': Fans Shocked After Mr. 360's Sudden Retirement

South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket bringing an end to his glorious career. The explosive batsman was last seen playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second leg of IPL 2021 which concluded in UAE recently. The 37-year-old ended his 17-year career, which saw him represent South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas. Earlier before the start of the second leg of IPL 2021, AB De Villiers best friend Virat Kohli had announced about stepping down as RCB captain after IPL 2021 season.

AB de Villiers retires: Fans flood social media with emotional messages

We love ABD pic.twitter.com/bB5P7AbOGM — Internet Monk🧘‍🇦🇺🇮🇳 (@internet_monk) November 19, 2021

Thank you for everything genius. There's nothing you can't do on cricket field. Most complete batsman the game has ever seen. Game will miss you freak. The greatest of all time🐐💚❤ pic.twitter.com/gq0IGcfm8O — Danny (@Ddnyana) November 19, 2021

We’re really going to miss you!

Happy retirement.. pic.twitter.com/wPmkOJLRBE — ً (@TheFergusonWay) November 19, 2021

AB de Villiers retirement message

AB de Villiers in a series of tweets wrote "It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful.

He further said, "I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played. Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first".

AB de Villiers retirement from cricket means he will no longer be part of the RCB franchise in IPL. De Villiers began his RCB career in 2011, enjoyed 10 seasons and played 156 matches for RCB scoring 4,491 runs. He is the second all-time leading run-scorer behind Virat Kohli and holds the second and third-highest individual run total in RCB history with 133* against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129* against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).

Image: AP