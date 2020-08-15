Last Updated:

'Nooooo, Will Miss You': Fans Left Heartbroken As MS Dhoni Confirms Retirement, See Tweets

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a.k.a, Captain Cool, on Saturday announced his retirement from International cricket through an Instagram post. Fans react —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a.k.a, Captain Cool, on Saturday announced his retirement from International cricket through an Instagram post. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs, consider me as retired," he wrote.

Reacting to the news, millions of fans on social media poured their hearts for the legendary cricketer. One user wrote, "Will not forget — T20 WC; 2007
Trophy- Champions Trophy; 2013
Trophy- Champions League; 2010, 2014
Trophy- IPL; 2010, 2011, 2018
Trophy- Asia Cup, 2010, 2016
Trophy- No. 1 Test ranking, Dec 2009 - June 2011
Trophy- World Cup, 2011" [sic]

The other said, "No media speculations. 
No formal announcements. 
No press Conference 
No grand goodbye game. 
No final speech.
Not even a single clue. Just IGTV video with a classic Hindi song."

MS Dhoni retires: Wife Sakshi Dhoni gets emotional on cricketer's announcement; see here

The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Suresh Raina joins his captain MS Dhoni; announces retirement from Int'l cricket

REACTIONS

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all