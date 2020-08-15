'Nooooo, Will Miss You': Fans Left Heartbroken As MS Dhoni Confirms Retirement, See Tweets

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a.k.a, Captain Cool, on Saturday announced his retirement from International cricket through an Instagram post. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs, consider me as retired," he wrote.
Reacting to the news, millions of fans on social media poured their hearts for the legendary cricketer. One user wrote, "Will not forget — T20 WC; 2007
Trophy- Champions Trophy; 2013
Trophy- Champions League; 2010, 2014
Trophy- IPL; 2010, 2011, 2018
Trophy- Asia Cup, 2010, 2016
Trophy- No. 1 Test ranking, Dec 2009 - June 2011
Trophy- World Cup, 2011" [sic]
The other said, "No media speculations.
No formal announcements.
No press Conference
No grand goodbye game.
No final speech.
Not even a single clue. Just IGTV video with a classic Hindi song."
The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.
The Best Sprinter.— ʙнᴀvᴇsн Gᴀʀcнᴀʀッ (@Bhavesh52160547) August 15, 2020
The Best captain.
The Best calm minded.
The Best Intellectual captain.
The Best finisher.
An era comes to an end. 💔#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Wuvjb8BPn3
I don't know why but it hurts. A Era of Excellence Ends. 💔 The best person nd player of Indian team#MSDhoni— Hira/DilDilPakistan 💚♥ (@HiraFarhad) August 15, 2020
I was one of those who started liking cricket the day i saw you playing.— shriya srivastava (@srivstva_shriya) August 15, 2020
Though it feels like a heartbreak but we are lucky to see you playing
This is the end of an era
Thankyou legend for all the memories ❤#MSDhoni #Thala
So sad to hear about your retirement. Cricket Will never be the same without you #MsDhoni 😔— Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) August 15, 2020
We will miss you. #DhoniRetires
Helicopter Short Ab nai dekne milega. 💔#msdhoni @msdhoni— Barbadlonda (@barbadlonda) August 15, 2020