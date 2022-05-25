'Not Fair For Rishabh To Be Compared With Dhoni': Sourav Ganguly On Pant & MSD Analogy

MS Dhoni is one of the legends of Indian cricket who took the nation to great heights during his stint as the skipper of the national squad. The former skipper's retirement from international cricket left a huge void and there were questions raised as to who will be filling the shoes. Rishabha Pant has attempted to fill in the gap and has succeeded up to a certain extent by playing match-winning knocks in his short career. However, the question remains if is it fair for him to be compared to MS Dhoni?. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly now has his say on Rishabh Pant's comparison with MS Dhoni.

Sourav Ganguly on Rishabh Pant being compared to MS Dhoni

Sourav Ganguly, during his interaction with media ahead of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, said, "Don't compare Pant with MS Dhoni. Dhoni has so much experience, has captained in 500-plus games in IPL, Tests and ODIs. So it's not fair for Rishabh to be compared with Dhoni."

Rishabh Pant's season with Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant was retained as captain of the Delhi Capitals and also became Delhi's No. 1 retention ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Coming to Rishabh Pant's IPL stats, the Delhi Capitals skipper finished the season as the second-highest run-getter for the team behind David Warner with 340 runs from 14 matches played. The Delhi Capitals failed to make it to the IPL Playoff by whicker after going down to Mumbai Indians in their final match of the league stage. The Delhi-based franchise finished at number five in the points table with 14 points in as many matches.

Despite getting starts the Delhi Capitals skipper failed to register a big score which hurt the team as well. Not only batting but Rishabh Pant's captaincy was criticised by noted former cricketers particularly when he did not bowl ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav his full quota in a couple of matches. The wicket-keeper batter will next be seen in action in the five-match T20I series against South Africa which begins on June 9 in New Delhi. Pant is been named the vice-captain for the forthcoming series.