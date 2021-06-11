NW Vs CP Dream11 Prediction And Top Fantasy Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021 Final

Nutmeg Warriors are set to collide with Cinnamon Pacers in the final Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST on Friday, June 11. Here is our NW vs CP Dream11 prediction, NW vs CP Dream11 team, NW vs CP scorecard and NW vs CP opener.

NW vs CP match preview

Nutmeg Warriors finished fourth on the points table during the group stage with 9 points in 10 matches. The team managed to win just 4 matches out of 10, however, they turned the tables around in the semi-final against table-toppers Saffron Strikers to advance to the final. Andre Fletcher and co stunned the favourites by 28 runs and will be confident of getting their hands on the title.

Cinnamon Pacers on the other hand finished second on the points table with 6 wins from 10 matches. They faced Ginger Generals in the semifinal encounter and managed to overcome them by 7 wickets. Chasing 91 runs to win Alick Athanaze scored a fine half-century to ensure that his team gets a shot at the title. The final is expected to be a cracking contest.

NW vs CP weather report

There will be cloud cover with chances of rain expected during the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain coming down during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams are likely to play the full quota of overs, making the NW vs CP Dream11 prediction a tough one.

NW vs CP opener record

Ahead of the final encounter, let's take a look at how NW vs CP opener has fared so far in the tournament. For Cinnamon Pacers Alick Athanaze have played really well in the tournament so far. The team will want him to perform well in the final and help them lift the title. Cinnamon Pacers, on the other hand, will seek inspiration from their star player Andre Fletcher who has been terrific for them in the tournament. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

NW vs CP Dream11 team

NW vs CP Dream11 prediction

As per our NW vs CP Dream11 prediction, NW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NW vs CP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NW vs CP Dream11 team and NW vs CP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode