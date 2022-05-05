NZ Spinner Ajaz Patel Auctions Off Record-breaking 10-wicket Haul Test Jersey For Hospital

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel is auctioning off a jersey he wore during the historic Test match against India, where he registered a 10-wicket haul. Patel has said that the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Starship Children's Hospital. Patel had worn the shirt during the second Test match between India and New Zealand, which took place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in December 2020.

Ajaz Patel's record

The 33-year-old scripted history by becoming only the third player in the sport to take all 10 wickets in an innings. James Laker and Anil Kumble are the other two bowlers to have picked 10 wickets from an innings. With the feat, Patel also surpassed Sir Richard Hadlee to register the best bowling figure by a New Zealand cricketer. Hadlee had registered a figure of 9/52 against Australia in 1985. Patel's bowling figure in Mumbai stood at 10/119.

As far as the auction is concerned, the highest bid for the shirt has already surpassed the $6600-mark and is expected to grow further in the coming days. The auction will close on May 11. Talking about his decision to donate the famous jersey, Patel said he always wanted to give back to the hospital as his daughter was born there.

"My wife and I spent a couple of days in Starship Hospital with our daughter last year. It was a worrying time, but I realised how lucky we were to only need a short stay. Starship was amazing to us, and we wanted to give back ... this is one way we can do that," Patel was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

In terms of his historic spell, Patel started by picking up four wickets before the end of play on Day 1. He continued his form on Day 2 and picked another 6 wickets to register his name in the records book. Patel scalped four more wickets in the second innings of the same Test match. Despite his heroics in the game, New Zealand lost by 372 runs.

Meanwhile, Patel will next be seen in action during the three-match Test series against England in June. he has been named in the squad for the Test series.

Image: trademe.co.nz