NZ Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Preview

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI match of the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on March 23, 2021. Here is our NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction, NZ vs BAN Dream11 team and NZ vs BAN Dream11 top picks.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Looking to extend their undefeated streak in all series at home since January 2020, the New Zealand Men defeated Bangladesh by a whopping 8-wicket margin in the 1st ODI on Saturday. Trent Boult was the 'Man of the Match' for his spell of 4 for 27, which helped New Zealand restrict Bangladesh to a mere 131 runs. He was supported by Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner who took two wickets each. Martin Guptill's brilliant 38 off 19 and Henry Nicholls' 49* took the hosts to a well-deserved win in just 21.2 overs, giving them a 1-0 in the three-match series.

Despite playing against a side that was missing their two seniormost players — Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor — Bangladesh barely managed to make a dent in the Kiwis batting or bowling efforts. With 27 runs from 54 balls, Mahmudullah was the top scorer for Bangladesh along with Musfiqur Rahim who made 23 off 49. Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud were the only bowlers who managed to pick wickets for the visitors, with Ahmed ending taking 1-23 and Mahmud, 1-49. Bangladesh will have to make a quick comeback and adapt to the fast bowling friendly conditions of New Zealand to prevent a whitewash in this game.

NZ vs BAN playing 11 prediction

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Bangladesh - Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Musfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN Key Players

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult

Bangladesh - Musfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Musfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Tamim Iqbal (vc), Mahmudullah

All-Rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Trent Boult, Taskin Ahmed, Matt Henry

NZ vs BAN match prediction

According to our NZ vs BAN match prediction, New Zealand will win this match.

