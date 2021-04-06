NZ-W Vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, Team Top Picks; New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd ODI 2021

The New Zealand Women will take on the Australia Women in the 2nd ODI of the ongoing Australia W tour of New Zealand. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local time) on April 7, 2021, from the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Here is our NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction, NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 team and NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 top picks.

NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After going up 1-0 in their ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Sunday, the Australia Women will come into this match hoping to secure the series with a win. The Aussies will also be aiming to extend an extremely impressive streak of 22 straight ODI wins - a world record spanning both, men's and women's cricket. With such momentum behind the visitors - who have remained unbeaten in every single ODI game since March 2018 - the New Zealand Women will have to put up a momentous performance, not unlike the one that allowed them to win the 2nd T20I match against the Aussies last month.

Having already gone down 0-3 to the Aussies in their last two ODI series, New Zealand will hope for Lauren Down to remain in good form while hoping that Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr play longer knocks this time around. They will also need better bowling performances from the likes of Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu and Hayley Jensen if they want to stop Australia's run. Meanwhile, the visitors will be happy letting things go on the way they are, with Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner in splendid form along with Megan Schutt who was the player of the match on Sunday for her 4-32 haul.

NZ-W vs AU-W playing 11 prediction

New Zealand Women - Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

Australia Women - Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck

NZ-W vs AU-W Key Players

New Zealand Women - Lauren Down, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr

Australia Women - Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner

NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batswomen: Ellyse Perry, Lauren Down, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr

Allrounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Hayley Jensen

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Jess Kerr, Jess Jonassen

NZ-W vs AU-W match prediction

According to our NZ-W vs AU-W match prediction, the Australia Women will win this match.

Note: The NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction and NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 team and NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

