NZ-W Vs AUS-W 1st ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Australia & NZ?

After battling it out in the shortest format of the game, the New Zealand Women and Australia Women teams will clash in a three-match ODI series. The two cricketing nations had to share the T20I series trophy, as the series decider had to be abandoned due to rain. While Australia Women clinched the opening game of their series, hosts New Zealand made a thumping comeback in the following encounter. Australia are placed at the top spot in the ICC team rankings in ODI cricket, and they will post an imposing challenge to the White Ferns.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI

New Zealand Women and Australia Women will battle it out in the 1st ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, April 4. The fixtures will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and the live streaming of the game will begin from 4:30 AM IST (12:00 PM LOCAL). Here is a look at New Zealand Women vs Australia Women live streaming details from several countries in the world.

New Zealand vs Australia live in UAE

The New Zealand vs Australia live in UAE service will be made available on OSN Sports Cricket HD from 3:00 AM local time. Apart from the UAE, the network will also provide the game’s live coverage in several of the other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The countries list for the network includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI live in South Africa

Fans in South Africa will be able to relish the NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI live in South Africa exclusively on the SuperSport Network from 1:00 AM local time. The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women live streaming is also made available on the SuperSport digital platform's app and website, i.e. SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Grandstand.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI channel in Australia

The NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI channel in Australia is Fox Sports (FOX CRICKET). The live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM (AEST)

New Zealand vs Australia live in New Zealand

Cricket lovers in New Zealand will be able to catch the white-ball matches between the two nations live on the Spark Sport network. Along with the live matches, one also will be able to enjoy the highlights of the games on the streaming service. The 1st ODI between New Zealand Women and Australia Women is set to kick-off at 12:00 PM local time.

Image source: White Ferns Twitter