NZ-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The fifth match of the ongoing five-match T20I series between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will be played on February 13. The match will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin. The action will commence at 6:30 AM IST.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Preview

South Africa Women cricket team are currently on a tour to New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20I matches. South Africa Women won the ODI series 3-0 which also formed a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, New Zealand Women have already pocketed the T20I series 3-1 after winning three of the first four matches. The upcoming fifth match is a dead-rubber and will provide both teams some practice before this month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Top picks from squads

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11: NZ-W Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (w), Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Leigh Kasperek, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu, Katie Perkins.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11: SA-W Squad

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Trisha Chetty

All-rounder – Sophie Devine (c), Dane van Niekerk (vc), Sune Luus, Amelia Kerr

Batswomen – Suzie Bates, Lizelle Lee, Lauren Down

Bowlers – Jess Kerr, Anna Peterson, Chloe Tryon

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

An absolute Dunner Stunner ☀️



Dunedin turning it on for training at Uni Oval today 👌🏽



🇳🇿 v 🇿🇦 T20I # 5 | Uni Oval | Thurs 13 Feb | 2pm#NZvSA #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/vPR7QmDSff — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 11, 2020

