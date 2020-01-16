NZ-XI Vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The upcoming first of two warm-up matches between New Zealand XI and India A will be played at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. The 50-overs fixture is scheduled for January 17 and will start at 3:30 AM IST.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

NZ-XI vs IN-A Dream11 Match preview

India A cricket team is currently on a three-week tour to New Zealand. India A will play two 50-over matches (warm-ups) against New Zealand XI. They will also play three unofficial ODIs and two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A in Lincoln and Christchurch. Team India under Virat Kohli are also scheduled to play a full-fledged series in New Zealand between January 24 and March 4.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

NZ-XI vs IN-A Dream11 Squad details

NZ-XI vs IN-A Dream11: NZ-XI Squad

Daryl Mitchell (c), Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Jack Boyle, Katene Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Zak Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Henry Shipley, Sean Soila

NZ-XI vs IN-A Dream11: IN-A Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

NZ-XI vs IN-A Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

All-rounder – Sean Soila, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Hardik Pandya

Batsmen – Shubman Gill (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver

Bowlers – Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Henry Shipley

New Zealand XI start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

The first of 10 matches against India for the team is next Friday at Eden Park while the A series starts on Wednesday in Lincoln #NZvIND https://t.co/KyxXY96iCA — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand