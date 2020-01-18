NZ-XI Vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The upcoming second of the two warm-up matches between New Zealand XI and India A will be played at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. The 50-overs fixture is scheduled for January 19 and will start at 3:30 AM IST.

NZ-XI vs IN-A Dream11 Match preview

India A cricket team is currently on a three-week tour to New Zealand. India A will play two warm-up 50-overs matches against New Zealand XI. They will also participate in three unofficial ODIs and two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A in Lincoln and Christchurch. The tour will simultaneously run with international senior matches as team India under Virat Kohli are also scheduled to play a full-fledged series in New Zealand between January 24 and March 4.

NZ-XI vs IN-A Dream11 Squad details

NZ-XI vs IN-A Dream11: NZ-XI Squad

Jakob Bhula, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell (c), Dane Cleaver (w), Sean Solia, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Zak Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Katene Clarke

NZ-XI vs IN-A Dream11: IN-A Squad

Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Kishan, Ishan Porel, Prithvi Shaw

NZ-XI vs IN-A Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

All-rounder – Sean Soila, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Krunal Pandya

Batsmen – Shubman Gill (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver

Bowlers – Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Henry Shipley

India A start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

India A start their tour with a win in Lincoln. A 92 run victory over the New Zealand XI. @wgtnfirebirds batsman Jakob Bhula leading scorer for the NZ XI with 50. VIDEO scorecard | https://t.co/tEMQqWq7Ds #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/6bf1V3JTPt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 17, 2020

