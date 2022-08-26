NZ's Trent Boult Retains Hopes In Test Cricket Despite Refusing To Sign Central contract

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult's decision to give up his central contract came as a shock for everyone. The New Zealand cricket board (NZC) decided to take the major step after having a conversation with the player who was looking forward to spending more time with his family. NZC chief executive David White while speaking about Trent Boult's contract said that he had made it clear during discussions that his appetite for touring had diminished. Boult, during a recent interview, said that his decision does not affect his chances of playing Test cricket.

Cricket news: Trent Boult talks about donning white jersey for New Zealand

Trent Boult's Test career saw him play 78 matches for the country and pick 317 wickets. The pacer was last seen in white jersey during New Zealand's tour of England in June. The Kiwis will travel to Pakistan in December 2022 and January 2023 for two Tests, after which they will host England for a two-match Test series in February 2023. After the England series, New Zealand will play Sri Lanka in March.

However, Boult might miss the Pakistan tour due to his commitments to T20 leagues abroad. NZC has also made it clear that it will give priority to the contracted players. In a report published by ESPNcricinfo, Boult was asked about his chances of playing for New Zealand in test format to which the pacer said, "I hope not. I'm fully aware that with the decision I made to give that contract back, it's going to affect that selection. I'm taking it almost week by week really."

He added "There's a lot of cricket to be played before then. I know the next series is in Pakistan and then at my home ground [Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui] against England in the new year, but it's too far away to tell. I'm going to leave that with New Zealand Cricket and respect their decision."

Trent Boult wants another crack at ODI world cup

Besides Test cricket, Boult also spoke about his desire to play in the ODI world cup slated to take place in India next October. The world cup in India would be the pacer's third global event if he manages to make the team. Speaking of having another go at the trophy, Boult said, "I remember talking to Kane Williamson after 2019 at Lord's and saying we want to be there in four years' time. It's only a few months around the corner and there's a lot of hunger to try to have another crack at that trophy."