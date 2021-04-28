'Obviously Feeling Disappointed', Says Rishabh Pant After DC's Agonising Loss To RCB

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant did not shy away from expressing his disappointment after his team's agonising one-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore during their IPL 2021 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Pant batted right through the final ball of Delhi's innings but unfortunately, could not succeed in taking them past the finish line.

'Obviously feeling disappointed': Rishabh Pant

"Obviously feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Shimron Hetmyer) played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. That's what we were planning, in the end, we were one run short", said Rishabh Pant during the post-match interview.

"It's good to take positives from all the matches. As a young team, we like to learn from each and every game and want to improve each and every day", he added.

RCB hold their nerves to register a close win

After being asked to bat first by DC captain Pant, RCB posted a challenging total of 171/5 from their overs riding on a stupendous batting performance by 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers who took the DC bowlers to the cleaners with a counter-attacking knock after Bangalore were reduced to 60/3 in the ninth over. He remained unbeaten on a 42-ball 75 at a strike rate of 178.57 including three boundaries and five maximums.

In reply, DC lost their top order and were reeling at 92/4 before the middle-order duo of skipper Rishabh Pant, and, Shimron Hetmyer resurrected the innings with a 78-run stand for the fifth wicket. However, Mohammed Siraj bowled a tight last over and even though Pant did manage to hit a couple of boundaries off the final two deliveries, it was too late by then as they fell short by a run.

