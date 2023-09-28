ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan cricket team's full squad and complete schedule for WC 23

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled to start on October 5, 2023. In the tournament, 10 countries will square off against each other and in the process will deliver the most intense cricketing action. A total of 48 contests will take place and before the semi-finals and the grand finale, every participant will feature 9 times, meeting all the others present in the mix once, in a stage known as Round Robin.

3 things you need to know

The ICC ODI World Cup is scheduled to kick off on October 5, 2023

All the teams are locked in with a squad

India vs Afghanistan game will take place on October 11, 2023

Ahead of the start of what is touted as cricket's biggest carnival, republicworld.com is shedding light on all the teams one by one, focusing on the schedule and the squad of the chosen candidate. Today's subject is none other than the team who on their day could prove to be giant killers. After a disappointing show in 2019, the Afghanistan Team would hope for a better performance in the upcoming World Cup. It will be intriguing to witness what the Afghanistan team will bring to the table this time. Here's a complete outlook of the AFG team's fixtures and squad.

Also Read | ODI World Cup 2023: Australia Cricket Team Full Squad And Complete Schedule For WC 23

Afghanistan's Full Schedule for ICC World Cup 2023

October 7: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30 AM

October 11: India vs Afghanistan, 9th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM

October 15: England vs Afghanistan, 13th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM

October 18: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 16th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2:00 PM

October 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 22nd Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2:00 PM

October 30: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 30th Match Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 2:00 PM

November 3: Netherlands vs Afghanistan, 34th , Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2:00 PM

November 7: Australia vs Afghanistan, 39th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM

November 10 South Africa vs Afghanistan, 42nd Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM

Also Read | ODI World Cup 2023: England cricket team's full squad and complete schedule for WC 23

Afghanistan squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Afghanistan World Cup squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.