ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan cricket team's full squad and complete schedule for WC 23

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled to start on October 5, 2023. In the tournament, 10 countries will square off against each other and in the process will deliver the most intense cricketing action. A total of 48 contests will take place and before the semi-finals and the grand finale, every participant will feature 9 times, meeting all the others present in the mix once, in a stage known as Round Robin.
Ahead of the start of what is touted as cricket's biggest carnival, republicworld.com is shedding light on all the teams one by one, focusing on the schedule and the squad of the chosen candidate. Today's subject is none other than the team who on their day could prove to be giant killers. After a disappointing show in 2019, the Afghanistan Team would hope for a better performance in the upcoming World Cup. It will be intriguing to witness what the Afghanistan team will bring to the table this time. Here's a complete outlook of the AFG team's fixtures and squad.
Afghanistan World Cup squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.