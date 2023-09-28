ODI World Cup 2023: One Change Team India Will Most Definitely Make In The 15-man WC Squad

India are likely to change their 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to take place from October 5 to November 19. According to reports, Ravichandran Ashwin is set to replace an injured Axar Patel in the team before the start of the marquee event. Axar was part of the initial World Cup squad that was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this month. However, the left-handed all-rounder sustained an injury during the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka, leading to his ouster from the team for the subsequent three-match series against Australia.

It has now emerged that Axar has not yet fully recovered from his thigh injury and will miss out on playing for India in the highly-anticipated World Cup. Ashwin, who made his ODI return during the series against Australia, is travelling with the Indian squad and is likely to be officially included in the World Cup team. He was spotted with the Men in Blue in Assam earlier today. India are slated to play their first warm-up match against England in Guwahati.

Here's the provisional squad that India announced for the ODI World Cup

India's provisional World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Image: AP