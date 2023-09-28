ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa Cricket Team's Full Squad And Complete Schedule For WC 23

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa is all set to take part in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. South Africa, who does fairly well at the World Cup stage has shockingly never won a World Cup. But, this time around they will be looking forward to turning the tables around and clinching their maiden title. The team is a batting powerhouse that consists of 3 players who are currently ranked among the top 1o batters in the world.

The Proteas’ best campaign in ICC World Cups was in 1999 and 2015. Both times they reached the semi-finals but lost to Australia and New Zealand respectively. They faced a league-stage exit in the last edition. They just managed to qualify for the World Cup on the Super League points table this year.

South Africa full schedule for the upcoming World Cup

October 7, 2 PM: South Africa v Sri Lanka (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

October 12, 2 PM: South Africa v Australia (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

October 17, 2 PM: South Africa v Netherlands (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala)

October 21, 2 PM: South Africa v England (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

October 24, 2 PM: South Africa v Bangladesh (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

October 27, 2 PM: South Africa v Pakistan (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai)

November 1, 2 PM: South Africa v New Zealand (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje, Pune)

November 5, 2 PM: South Africa v India (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

November 10, 2 PM: South Africa v Afghanistan (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

South Africa will play twice at Mumbai, against England on October 21 and against Bangladesh on October 24.

South Africa squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Cricket South Africa named their squad for the marquee event, on Tuesday, 5 September, which will be led by their regular ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Eight out of the 15 players have earned their maiden World Cup call-ups including captain Bavuma.

South Africa's World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.