Odisha Cricketer Passes Away At 18 After Heart Attack While Playing College Cricket Match

In an ill-fated incident on Monday, an 18-year old cricketer from Odisha collapsed and died while playing a college cricket match in Kendrapara district. The cricketer, identified as Satyajit Pradhan, reportedly died of a possible cardiac arrest while running for a single. Satyajit Pradhan was a plus-two student and was studying at Derabish college.

Odisha cricketer Satyajit Pradhan passes away while playing cricket

The match took place at the Kendrapara Autonomous College ground. According to his playing colleagues, Satyajit Pradhan was at the non-striker's end and was running for a single when he fell on the pitch. He was immediately rushed towards a nearby hospital where the authorities declared him dead upon arrival. According to one of the hospital official, Pradhan might have died of a heart attack.

The District Police said that the post mortem of Satyajit Pradhan’s body will be conducted on February 11 to determine the exact cause of his death. The demise of Satyajit Pradhan is not the first unfortunate incident of this kind that shocked the entire cricketing fraternity. In 2019, a Bengal-based cricketer named Sonu Yadav also collapsed and died on the field while playing in Bengal’s second division league. Just like Satyajit Pradhan’s ill-fated incident, Sonu Yadav was also declared dead upon reaching a nearby hospital.

Image Credits: Twitter