'Of Course, It Hurt': Pakistan Pacer Opens Up On Virat Kohli's Iconic Shot In T20 Wold Cup

Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli’s performance was one of the main highlights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, despite India failing to reach the summit clash. While India lost the semi-final to England by 10 wickets, Kohli proved to be at his best by finishing as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs to his credit. The 34-year-old memorably hit arguably his best T20I knock in his career against Pakistan in the Super 12 match.

The former India skipper also made headlines for hitting Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf out of the park on several occasions during the match, which included a six over the bowler’s head through a pull shot. The shot left the cricketing world stunned and in awe of the batter’s skills. Meanwhile, during an appearance on a Pakistani show, Haris Rauf was yet again asked about his feelings about getting hit for the over-head six by Kohli.

Revealing his thoughts on it, Rauf reportedly said, “Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn't say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened”. However, the pacer claimed that Kohli won’t be able to hit the rare six again. “He has played that shot now. I don't think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect and it went for a six,” he added.

Virat Kohli's masterclass in the penultimate over of the T20 World Cup match

The over-head six by Kohli was one of the two sixes hit by the former skipper in the penultimate over of the match. While India needed 28 runs to win the game off eight balls, the 34-year-old played two stokes in two consecutive balls, that will certainly remain in the memories of cricket fans for a long time. Courtesy of the shots, the winning equation for India was reduced to 16 off the final over as India ended up winning the match by four wickets.

"Don't think anyone could've played those two shots except Kohli"

In a video shared by BCCI after the T20 World Cup match, Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya spoke about Kohli’s sixes. Having watched the shots from the non-striker’s end, Pandya said, “I've hit a lot of sixes but those are special, special, and really special in my heart now because of what (it) meant for both of us. I've played cricket, so much cricket, but I don't think anyone could've played those two shots except Kohli”.