Ollie Robinson Tweets Could See Pacer Dropped For Eng Vs NZ 2nd Test

England pacer Ollie Robinson made his international debut in the ongoing first Test vs New Zealand at the Lord's in London. The Sussex quick delivered immediately as he registered figures of 4/75 from his 28 overs which helped the hosts restrict New Zealand to 378. However, despite having a memorable debut, Robinson could not bask in the glory of his success as he made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

After Stumps on Day 1, a series of Robinson's controversial tweets of sexist and racist nature from 2012 emerged on Twitter and went viral in no time. Ollie Robinson tweets stirred a huge controversy and the debutant had to face a lot of flak from all parts of the cricketing fraternity. The Ollie Robinson cricketer controversy blew out of proportion which made the 27-year old bowler issue an apology.

"On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public. I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist. I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks", Ollie Robinson was quoted as saying by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on their official website.

"I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what has been a day of action and awareness in combating discrimination from our sport. I just want to apologize to everyone. I regret it hugely," he added.

Now, reports have emerged that Robinson is set to be dropped from England's playing XI for Eng vs NZ 2nd Test irrespective of his performance at Lord's. According to a report by The Telegraph, Robinson may be dropped from the second Test against the Kiwis at Edgbaston. It is worth mentioning that England and New Zealand cricketers shared a ‘Moment of Unity’ before the start of the Lord's Test which is why the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) isn't taking the matter leniently and is investigating the matter as questions are being raised about the board's seriousness about the existing discrimination issue in the game.

As per England vs New Zealand schedule, the two teams will lock horns with each other in the second and final Test of the series on June 10. The Eng vs NZ 2nd Test will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The live-action of the game will commence at 3:30 PM (IST).

