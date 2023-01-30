One IPL Team Named Alongside Real Madrid And Man Utd As Most Popular Team On Instagram

Royal Challengers Bangalore have breached into the elite group to feature on the list of five most popular sports teams based on Instagram reaction mainly dominated by football teams from all over the world. RCB is the only IPL team to have a major share of Instagram reactions in the year 2022. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and Paris Saint Germain complete the list.

Royal Challengers Bangalore featured with the elites

Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to claim the fifth position in this exclusive chart which has the monopoly of European football biggies. During 2022, RCB was involved in a staggering 948 million interactions on social media platform Instagram, the highest by any Indian sports entity.

The Faf du Plesis-led side also has a certain Virat Kohli alongside him who doesn't need any kind of introduction. The former Indian captain has been the most successful Indian cricketer in recent years and his followers on and off the pitch have been one of the main reasons behind RCB's rise.

Virat handed over the captaincy to du Plessis but their fortunes didn't turn as they crashed out of the IPL with a defeat in Qualifier 2 against KL Rahul's Lucknow Supergiants.

Real Madrid remains in the pole position with more than 2 billion interactions on Instagram. Los Blancos picked up their 14th European crown last season as they tamed down Liverpool once again in the UEFA Champions League final. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't really affected their form and that has reflected in their social media presence.

Barcelona came second with 1.78 billion reactions on Instagram. The Spanish giants lost Lionel Messi to PSG in the summer of 2021 which might have an adverse affect on their performance on social media. Manchester United is third with more than 1.4 billion interactions. The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo always helped United when it came to social media presence and United's current form could cover the gap further in 2023.

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint Germain has seen themselves in the 4th position with 1.07 billion interactions on Instagram. The French side boosted their online activity following the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and Messi's stardom has further enhanced their position.