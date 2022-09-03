'One Of The Biggest Upsets In History': Cricket World Explodes As Zimbabwe Beat Australia

Zimbabwe on Saturday scripted history as they beat the mighty Australians in the third ODI of their three-match series to register a consolation win. Zimbabwe won the match by 3 wickets with 66 balls remaining. This is the first time a Zimbabwean side has defeated Australia in their own backyard and just the third time in their history of playing the Kangaroos. The victory has sparked a massive outburst of reactions on social media, including from former cricketers and experts of the game.

AUS vs ZIM: Zimbabwe stun Australia

Among those who took to Twitter to laud Zimbabwe's amazing feat are former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer. "Wow! Feels good when an underdog does well. Zimbabwe beating a full strength Australian side in Australia. Not that anywhere else would have been lesser, but at home beating Australia has to be One of the biggest upsets in history of ODI cricket. Well done Zimbabwe," Sehwag tweeted.

🟡Huge congratulations to Zimbabwe on their victory against Australia. The lads won by 3 wickets to record their first ever win again Australia on Australian soil! We are super proud of you! #TeamZimbabwe🇿🇼



Australia however take the series 2⃣-1⃣ #AUSvZIM

📸@ZimCricketv pic.twitter.com/HgyEKPuPpP — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) September 3, 2022

As far as the match is concerned, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 141 runs courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Ryan Burl, who registered a bowling figure of 3-0-10-5. Apart from David Warner, who scored 94 off 96 balls, including 14 boundaries and two sixes, none of the Australian batters were able to reach the double-digit mark. Glenn Maxwell was the second-highest run-scorer for Australia with 19 off 22 balls.

Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, and Sean Williams picked one wicket each for their side, while Brad Evans scalped two wickets to his name.

In the second innings, Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tadiwanashe Marumani forged a 38-run opening partnership before the former was dismissed for 19 runs. Marumani was removed two overs later for 35 off 47 balls. Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva remained unbeaten at 37 off 72 balls to help his side finish the chase by 39th over. Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets for Australia, while Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, and Ashton Agar picked one wicket each. Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling spell.

Image: Twitter/ZimCrickettv